Shirley A. Kotsanos, age 90, passed away Thursday in Bedford, KY. Lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by loving husband Nick Kotsanos. Funeral Service Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., where friends may call from 11am-1pm. Burial Sunset Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made in her honor to Calvary Church, PO Box 4187, Steubenville, OH 43952.



