|
|
Adams, Shirley
1941 - 2019
Shirley Adams, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Shiryl (Gary Fast Jr.) Adams; sister, Betty Jane Vandall; brother-in-law, Donald Adkins; nieces, Pamela Synnes and Elaine "Susie" Adkins; nephew, Zane Adkins; faithful companion, Miss Skylar Ann; several great nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Burley Todd and Nerma (Plumley) Todd; sister, Lou Ella Adkins; brother, Bobby Burley Todd Sr.; brother-in-law, Ronald Vandall; and sister-in-law, Jean F. Todd. Family will receive friends 5PM-8PM, Monday, December 30th, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, where funeral service will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Pastor Jeff Greenway officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Shirley's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019