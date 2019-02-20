|
|
Ain, Shirley
1932 - 2019
Shirley Ain, 86, of Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully on February 19, 2019, at Creekside at the Village in Columbus. Born May 3, 1932, in New York City, Shirley arrived in Columbus in 1958 when her husband was stationed there by the Army. Shirley was a homemaker and her true passion was taking care of others. She was always there to tend to family when they were in poor health. While known for her feistiness, Shirley was quick to make friends and win people over with her sense of humor and affable storytelling. Shirley is predeceased by her parents Jacob and Jenny (Goldberg) Miller of New York City, and her late husband of 48 years, Milton Ain. She is also predeceased by her son Mark Ain, her daughter Debra (Ain) Ryan and her two brothers Ruben and Michel Miller. She is survived by her son, Dan Elliot; and her son-in-law, Jack Ryan. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Stefanie Ryan, Ashley (Ryan) Ogorzalek and her husband, Dave Ogorzalek, Paul Ryan and his wife, Sneha Dasgupta. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 22, at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will follow the service at the home of Dan Elliot. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley can be made to the Milton Ain or the Mark E. Ain Scholarship Funds at the Ohio State University College of Social Work. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019