Alexander-Jones, Shirley
1943 - 2020
Shirley Alexander-Jones, age 77, passed away November 23, 2020. Memorial Service 11AM Friday, December 11, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries, where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Shirley's memory to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Delta G.E.M.S. Scholarship fund, P.O. Box 163304, Columbus, OH, 43216. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Shirley's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
