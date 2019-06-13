Rice, Shirley Ann

1933 - 2019

Shirley A. Rice, age 85, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. Shirley was one of nine chidren raised by Ray and Sylvia (nee Rex) Clark in Waynesburg, PA. Shirley married high school sweetheart Dick Rice in 1952 and they spent 63 years together. Their life took them to Lakehurst, NJ during Dick's time in the Navy, back to Waynesburg and throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania before settling in Westerville, Ohio. Along the way Shirley raised Sharon and George and made life-long friendships within her community and her Church. After settling in, Shirley and Dick were devoted members of Karl Road Baptist Church family. Shirley and Dick were mainstays of support at the activities of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren throughout their lives, no matter the distance or weather! When Dick passed in 2015, after 63 years of marriage, Shirley became a member of the Feridean Commons Community family in Westerville. Shirley shared her time with her dining room tablemate, and good friend, Joan, enjoyed watching Tuesday night Euchre and Thursday Wii Bowing. Shirley thought of the staff as family and enjoyed their friendship as much as their care. She was a great resident Bingo shark, who passed her winnings to her great-grandchildren. Shirley will be remembered for her devotion to her faith and her family, her ability to put anyone at ease, and a never ending kindness to friends and strangers alike. Shirley is survived by her son, George (Gina); daughter, Sharon; grandchildren, Josh (Jody) and Shane (Jen); great grandchildren, Hannah, Ella, Olivia, Sophia; and brothers, Robert (Eunice) and George (Linda) Clark. Family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2 pm. Pastor Rick Breusch officiating. A private inurnment to take place at Blendon Cemetery at a later date. In Shirley's memory, please consider a donation to your . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary