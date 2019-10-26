|
Simpson, Shirley Ann
1933 - 2019
Shirley Ann Montgomery Simpson, 86, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Preceded in death by the father of her children Curtis Montgomery, husband Willard Simpson, daughter Mary Elizabeth Montgomery. Survived by children, Terri (Jim) Blair, Mike (Lora) Montgomery and Doug (Lora) Montgomery; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Sam) Mowrey, Connie (Larry) Kuntzman; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Wednesday, October 30, 11a.m.-1p.m. at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, where service will follow at 1p.m. Rev. Jim Meacham officiating. Interment Fancher Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019