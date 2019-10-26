Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Simpson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Simpson Obituary
Simpson, Shirley Ann
1933 - 2019
Shirley Ann Montgomery Simpson, 86, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Preceded in death by the father of her children Curtis Montgomery, husband Willard Simpson, daughter Mary Elizabeth Montgomery. Survived by children, Terri (Jim) Blair, Mike (Lora) Montgomery and Doug (Lora) Montgomery; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Sam) Mowrey, Connie (Larry) Kuntzman; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Wednesday, October 30, 11a.m.-1p.m. at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, where service will follow at 1p.m. Rev. Jim Meacham officiating. Interment Fancher Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now