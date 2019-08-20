|
|
Weals, Shirley Ann
1933 - 2019
Shirley Ann Weals, 86 years old, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at The Villages Regional Hospital surrounded by her husband and children. Ann was born to Ruth and Carl Henderson on March 23, 1933 in Wheeling, West Virginia. She grew up in Irondale, Ohio and after high school graduation spent the summer of 1951 at Lakeside, Ohio, where she met her husband, Robert Weals. Ann attended Ohio State University from 1951-1955 and earned her BS and RN. Shortly after college graduation Ann and Bob married on September 2, 1955. They resided in central Ohio until relocating to The Villages, Florida in August 1998. While in Ohio, Ann worked at University Hospital for three years, then spent twenty-three years of her nursing career in Columbus City Schools as a school nurse. She was a Girl Scout leader for eight years, a member of the South Optimist Club Optimisses, and the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. Bob and Ann were also members at Northlake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL. Ann was an accomplished self-taught seamstress and enjoyed woodworking, ceramics, playing bridge, and golfing. She was an inspiration with her strength of faith, optimism, and love of family and friends. Family and friends were everything to Ann. Her extraordinary positive outlook on life and tremendous spirit will be missed. Shirley Ann is preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Carl Henderson. She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Robert Sterrett Weals; children, Susan Martin (Chip), Robert Weals (Doris), David Weals (Diana), John Weals (Amy); brothers, Jack Henderson and Robert Henderson; along with ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation with family in celebration of Shirley Ann's life will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3-6 PM at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio. A memorial service will be held at Northlake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macular Degeneration Research in honor of Shirley A. Weals at: https://support.brightfocus.org. Family and friends may leave a message the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019