|
|
Bull, Shirley Austen
1928 - 2019
Shirley Austen Bull, age 91, of Upper Arlington, died November 26, 2019 at Kobacker House. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years J. Richard 'Dick' Bull. Survived by son, Jim (Shirley) Bull of Danville, CA; daughter, Leslie (Bill) Junk of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, Chris (Carey) Bull of Benicia, CA, Kelly Bull of Danville, CA, Steve (Meredith) Junk of Santa Barbara, CA and Erin Junk of Denver, CO; great granddaughter, Logan Bull; sister, Janet (Bill) Ternent of Ormond, FL; nephews, John (Debbie) Wiseman, Bob (Beth) Wiseman and Allen (Alison) Ternent; niece, Nancy Wiseman (Karen Graham); and grand and great nephews and nieces. Graduate of North High School and The Ohio State University. Member of Alpha Phi Sorority, Childhood League Board V, Columbus Museum of Art Women's Board, Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Melody Unit and First Community Church, Couples Circle #20. Member of Ohio State Golf Club and Scioto Country Club. A celebration of life service and reception will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with a reception to follow in Brownlee Hall at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd. Reverend James Long officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Community Foundation, 1320 Cambridge Blvd, Columbus OH 43212 or to the Childhood League Center, 674 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH 43215, in her memory. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the caregivers at The Roxbury Cottages and the staff and Pastor Gerald Murphy at First Community Village. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019