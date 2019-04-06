|
|
Calhoun, Shirley C.
1926 - 2019
Shirley Claggett Calhoun, age 93, formerly of Columbus passed away April 5, 2019 at Kendal at Granville. She was preceded in death by her husband the Honorable Donald E. Calhoun Jr. and her loving daughter Catherine C. Calhoun. She is survived by her children, Donald E. Calhoun III of Wilmington, DE and Elizabeth C. Calhoun of Glen Ellyn, IL. Shirley leaves behind a legacy of community service, art education and gardening. Shirley was a graduate of East High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in social work. As a social worker, she worked with women at the YMCA and supported her husband through law school. She was active in the community serving as the first female moderator of The First Congregational Church, participated on the board of Defiance College and was a docent at the Columbus Museum of Art for 30 years. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 444 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00AM reception to follow. For more information on services please call 614-228-1741. No flowers please. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019