Carroll, Shirley
Shirley Ann Warner Carroll, age 85, of Marysville, formerly of Plain City, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at The Bluebird Retirement Community. She was a 1951 graduate of Central High School, where she was a majorette. Following graduation, she began her office career with IBM, followed by a long association with the City of Columbus. Her work with the city, included the water department, fire department and the Columbus Police Department. During the 1960's she became affiliated with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. She retired in 1973 from the Franklin County women's workhouse as a sheriff's deputy. During her retirement, she fostered many children in her home for which she was known for her open and loving arms. She attended Christian Assembly Church. She enjoyed RV travels with her late husband, Bob, and good friends. They also loved houseboating on The Ohio River at Franklin Furnace and riding their Honda Goldwing sidecar. Above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born August 13, 1933 in Columbus to the late Harry and Estella Warner, the last of twelve children. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bob Carroll, two daughters Angela Yaktin and Ameena Yaktin Birchfield, her son Gene Yaktin, her infant son Ramsey Yaktin, and several siblings. She is survived by her son, Duane (Cheryl) Yaktin of Unionville Center; her grandchildren, Shawn, Angela "Aly," Nicholas, Lucas, Andrew and Alyssa; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. Rev. Pamela Connolly will officiate. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Forest Grove Cemetery in Plain City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plain City Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019