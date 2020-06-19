Shirley Chatfield
1938 - 2020
Chatfield, Shirley
1938 - 2020
Shirley Chatfield, age 81, of Blacklick, OH, passed in peace on June 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Louis Davis, mother Helen Davis, son Kevin Orr, brothers Bill Davis, Glenn Davis, Jim Davis, and Fred Davis. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Joni Vance; son, Tim (Niqui) Chatfield; grandchildren, Aidan, Mallory, Zane, Claire, Grace, Tess, and Ethan Chatfield; brother, Bob (Sandy) Davis; brother, Jack (Doris) Davis; brother, Ron (Pam) Davis; many dear nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Shirley attended Central High School and The Ohio State University. She was a long time employee of Ranco Inc. She was a lifetime member of the Fourth Avenue Christian Church, and the Central High School Alumni Association. Shirley loved tap dancing (really any dancing), singing in her church choir, the Buckeyes, the occasional Manhattan cocktail, but most of all, her family. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM Tuesday, June 23, at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 2383 N. High St., Columbus, OH, 43202; funeral service at 1PM with Pastor Ken Slenkovich officiating. Burial at Fairview Memorial Park after service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
