Conley, Shirley
1936 - 2020
Shirley C. Conley, 83, of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away February 16, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1936 to the late Wilbur and Bea Howell. She is preceded in death by sister Marilyn (Jim) Siders, granddaughter Laura Conley. Surviving family includes her husband of 67 years, Denzil Conley; sons, Tony (Phyllis) Conley, Dean (Chris) Conley, David (Shaun) Conley, Craig (Diane) Conley; grandchildren, Deana, Brandon (Renee), Kaylen, Justin (Erin), Dane (D'Ann), Amrynn, Austin, Dan (Vivian), Ryan, Chase, Jessica (Sean); brothers, Bud Howell, Stan (Brenda) Howell; 14 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Shirley loved the Lord and her church. She was an amazing mother and wife, who loved her family. Shirley leaves behind a wonderful legacy and will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Newcomer Funeral Home- NE, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road with funeral services immediately following. Burial will follow to C and M Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020