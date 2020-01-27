Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley "Sue" Crabtree


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley "Sue" Crabtree Obituary
Crabtree, Shirley "Sue"
1945 - 2020
Shirley "Sue" Crabtree, 74, passed away peacefully after an extended illness at her home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Shirley was born on August 22, 1945 in Point Pleasant, WV. to the late Shirley Howard and Mabel (McCarty) Carver. She was also preceded in death by her husband Glenn Erwin Crabtree, brother Larry Carver, Sr., sisters Jeanette Richards and Pamela Dawson. Shirley is survived by her beloved daughters, Teresa Kalb and Amy (Jason) Rigsby; loving grandchildren, Logan, Luke and Liam Rigsby; extended daughter, Kelley McKinney; three sisters-in-law, Sue, Renee and Shawna. Shirley's family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 to 6:00pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH, where her memorial service will be held at 6pm. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd., #125, Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -