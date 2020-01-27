|
Crabtree, Shirley "Sue"
1945 - 2020
Shirley "Sue" Crabtree, 74, passed away peacefully after an extended illness at her home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Shirley was born on August 22, 1945 in Point Pleasant, WV. to the late Shirley Howard and Mabel (McCarty) Carver. She was also preceded in death by her husband Glenn Erwin Crabtree, brother Larry Carver, Sr., sisters Jeanette Richards and Pamela Dawson. Shirley is survived by her beloved daughters, Teresa Kalb and Amy (Jason) Rigsby; loving grandchildren, Logan, Luke and Liam Rigsby; extended daughter, Kelley McKinney; three sisters-in-law, Sue, Renee and Shawna. Shirley's family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 to 6:00pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH, where her memorial service will be held at 6pm. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd., #125, Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020