1/
Shirley Crosby
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crosby, Shirley
1936 - 2020
Shirley Crosby, age 84, formerly of Obetz, passed away on November 5, 2020, in Florida where she was residing. Retired from Ohio Dept. of Transportation after 30 years of service. Graduate of Hamilton Township High School, Class of 1954. Preceded in death by husband Robert Crosby and parents Edmund and Mary Schreiber. Survived by children, Debra Reedy, Dale Crosby, and Diana (Ronald) Branham; six grandchildren, Tina (Christopher) Stickney, Freddie Reedy Jr., Andrew Crosby, Benjamin Crosby, Ashlee (Michael) Powell, and Anthony (Jaclyne) Branham; six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, November 13, 2020, from 10:30am-12noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Due to COVID guidelines a private family funeral service will be held immediately following visitation. Funeral service will be live-streaming at 12Noon on Shirley's tribute page at www.graumlichfuneralhome.com for those who wish to view. Pastor Tim Powell officiating. Burial to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved