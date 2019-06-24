|
|
Tynes, Shirley D.
Shirley D. Tynes, age 85, transitioned Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11am until time of service at 12pm at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave., Cols, OH 43219. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019