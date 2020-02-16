The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
1950 - 2020
Shirley Davis Obituary
Davis, Shirley
1950 - 2020
Shirley C. Davis, 69, of Gahanna, passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 12, 2020. Born May 4, 1950 in Columbus, she was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 41 years, Arthur; and siblings Maurice and Ernest Osborne, and Antoinette Holmes. She is survived by her daughters, Antoinette (Jeff) Hixenbaugh, and Angela Roberts; and grandchildren, Audrey, Mason, and Aiden Roberts. Shirley loved her career for over 30 years working retail at Macy's. She was an avid movie goer, and met often with her friends to socialize over walks and dinners. Miss Shirley will be missed by all the wonderful people in her life. The family will welcome friends to gather Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11AM-12PM at SCHEODINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where a Memorial Service will be held at 12PM. To leave online condolences visit www.scheodinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
