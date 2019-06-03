Dozer, Shirley

1935 - 2019

Shirley K. Dozer, passed away at the age of 84 in her home at Kensington Place on June 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on March 31, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George H. and Eleanor M. Kanavel. She graduated from West High School In 1953. She married Charles A. Dozer on June 10, 1956 and was married for 61 years. She started her career with Siellars Department Store and The Miami Window Company before becoming a stay at home mother to raise her three sons. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Dozer, her parents George H. and Eleanor M. Kanavel and her brother-in-law Theron (Barney) Barnhart. She is survived by sons, Charles H. Dozer (Patti), Donald W. Dozer (Tonya), and Jonathan D. Dozer (Bev); grandchildren, Lauren Hillery (Nate), Shelbi Dozer, Haley Goodburn, Nathan Juergens, Makayla Juergens; great grandchildren, Addilyn Hillery and Rhett Hillery; sister-in-law, Patricia Barnhart; brother-in-law, Daniel H. Dozer; sisters-in-law, Caroline Heddleson (David), Sylvia Falko (Dr. James); and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a funeral will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11am. The graveside service will be at Glen Rest Memorial Estates following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019