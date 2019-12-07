|
|
Graumlich, Shirley
1935 - 2019
Shirley P. Graumlich, age 84, of Worthington, Ohio, entered eternal rest and peace on December 7, 2019. Shirley was born and raised in Falmouth, Kentucky. Executive assistant to President of Ohio National Bank in the early 1960's. Graduated from The Ohio State University. Shirley was one of the few female funeral directors of her time, eventually becoming Owner and President of Graumlich Funeral Home. She was a consummate professional with a unique mix of business acumen and extraordinary compassion and love for the thousands of families she served over more than 50 years. Shirley presided over the Graumlich family as a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She navigated many challenges and obstacles in life, and taught her children to believe in themselves, believe in each other, believe in God. Mom was our rock. Later in life, she took great pride and joy in doting on her granddaughters. Shirley was an incredible landscaper and gardener. She found solitude and peace working outside, beautifying her residence and the funeral home grounds. Shirley and her late husband, Augie traveled the world together, visiting Germany, France, Turkey, Greece, Switzerland, Austria, Egypt, Japan, Korea, and more. They enjoyed boating on Lake Erie as members of the Catawba Island Yacht Club. Shirley was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Other memberships include, Women's Service Board of Grant Medical Center, OES Chapter No. 502 (former Southern Way Chapter), Ohio Funeral Directors Association, Central Ohio Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, and past member of several organizations throughout her lifetime. Shirley is preceded in death by husband of 63 years of marriage, August K. Graumlich II, her parents Chester and Zela Pribble, brothers-in-law Carl Bader and Tony Baker. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, August K. III "Chip" and Betty Graumlich of Richmond Virginia, Jeffrey K. and Judy Graumlich of Dublin; identical twin daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea L. Graumlich Brown and Korey Brown of Powell, Leigh A. and Richard Reynolds of Powell; two granddaughters, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Graumlich of Atlanta Georgia, and Alaina "Lainy" Reynolds of Powell; sister, Camilla Bader Baker; nephews, Chris (Jill) Bader, Erik Bader, and Kurt Bader. The Graumlich Family wishes to thank Cathy along with all the support staff with Capital City Hospice for the continued loving care and support provided to our mother. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:30-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Funeral Service Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht and Pastor Floyd L. Stolzenburg officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Graumlich Family Memorial Fund to benefit the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Building Endowment Fund, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus OH 43207 or to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231. To sign and view Shirley's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019