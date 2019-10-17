Home

Shirley Gardner Johnson Hebb. Shirley went to Heaven on October 10, 2019. Shirley passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. She was a kind and giving spirit who loved to be around family and friends. She loved to travel and garden. Shirley was an RN, a nursing home administrator, and a nursing home inspector. She met the love of her life, the late Richard Johnson. She is survived by Richard "Rick" Johnson and wife, Elisabet, Scott Johnson and wife, Miriam (Mimi), Daniel (Dan) Johnson and wife, Arlene, Lisa Johnson Moran and husband, Kevin; brothers, Jim and Ed Gardner; nine wonderful grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Kenny Ross and Audra Gardner, her sister Jean Haldeman, brothers Ken Gardner, Ron Gardner, and granddaughter Jessica Johnson. Graveside service will be held at Liberty Cemetery, Paris Township in Stark County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, you can make a tribute donation to the at the following link https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=597376;
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
