Huston, Shirley
1940 - 2020
Shirley Mae Huston, age 79, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Columbus, OH on March 25, 1940 to the late Oscar and Lucille (Swalley) Jones. She was an avid shopper, bowler, reader, and loved going to the casino. Her family was very important to her and she cherished the time that she was able to spend together. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Stanley Huston, daughter Joanne Morbitzer, brother Roger Jones and grandson Ryan Morbitzer. Shirley is survived by her loving children, Ruthanne Huston, Jeffrey (Ronda) Huston, and James (Diane) Huston; son-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Morbitzer; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda), Matthew, Jamie (Kevin), Tyler, and Brianna (Mike); 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Harry (Sandy) Jones, Sandra Chambers, and Oscar Jones, Jr.; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Many thanks to Monica Estrada, her hospice nurse, and Capital City Hospice for the excellent care that they provided. Contributions, in Shirley's memory, may be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020