Shirley I. Rawlins, age 84, a lifelong resident of Grove City, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She graduated in 1954 from Jackson Township (Grove City High School). Shirley had been a member of Jackson United Methodist Church since 1995 where she served with a true heart for the Missions Ministry. Preceded in death by parents Fornie and Nineva Ray, sister Esther (Wayne McGinnis), brothers Melvin (Ted) (Harriet/Marge), Stanley (Sam) (Janice/Deanna), Ronald (Mary), grandson Christopher Rawlins. Survived by husband of 65 years, Jerry Rawlins; daughter, Peggy Barker; sons, Kevin (Cindy) and Randy Rawlins; grandchildren, Amy Barker, Stacey (Cory) Brown, Jordan (Melanie) Rawlins, Kiley Rawlins (fiancé, Wes Luckett); great grandchildren, Titan, Memphis, Hayes Rawlins, Faith Compton and Wesley Luckett; many nieces and nephews. Special mention: lifelong friend, Gregg Nibert (Peggy). Shirley's family will receive friends 5-8PM Monday, October 12 at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Due to the COVID pandemic her funeral service will be private. Pastor Anita Richter officiating. Friends are invited to watch the funeral service at Shirley's webpage at www.schoedinger.com Interment at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Columbus Humane, Jackson United Methodist Church or Capital City Hospice. The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the staff at Carriage Court of Grove City and Capital City Hospice for their kind and loving care.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
