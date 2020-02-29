|
|
Doolittle, Shirley J.
1931 - 2020
Shirley J. Doolittle, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. Shirley was born April 27, 1931 in Rochester, NY and graduated from the University of Rochester with her degree in nursing. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; served as a public health nurse in Columbus and for Grandview Heights City Schools; volunteered at her church in numerous ministries and also volunteered for the American Red Cross; and was a member of various garden clubs and a member of the Grandview Heights Friendly Book Club. As her children were growing up in Grandview, she was extremely involved in their school and other actitivies. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Kenneth (Mary L.) and their children, Kristen, Stewart, Elizabeth and Alison; William W. (Valerie) and their children, Robert (Megan) and Sarah; Jonathan (Holly Rae) and their children, Cole, Jonah and Grace; and Holly K. (Russel) Hale and their children, Joshua (Kristen), Jason (Lyndsey) and Courtney; seven great-grandchildren; brother, George (Eleonora) Winfield. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:30 - 11 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd., Columbus (43212), concluding with her memorial service at 11 a.m. Private family inurnment. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020