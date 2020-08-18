Fraley, Shirley Joanne
1937 - 2020
Shirley Joanne Fraley, age 83, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1937 in Detroit, MI. Shirley was a graduate of Hamilton Township High School Class of 1956. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Groveport, OH. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Charles Fraley, parents Thomas and Josephine (Seymour) Thompson, sister Betty Lou Thompson, brothers Lloyd Seymour and Donald Thompson, grandson Gregory Fraley, granddaughters Ashley Mentzer and Rachel Kinehan. Shirley is survived by her children, Pamela (Ronald) Kinehan, Charles (Melissa) Fraley, Jr., James (Sheryl) Fraley, Joseph Fraley, Tricia Mentzer and Alicia (Kevin) Carter; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Christine Vaughn; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation
or the National Parkinson Foundation. A private graveside service will be held for family at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, OH. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com
