Kleiber, Shirley
1941 - 2020
Shirley A. Kleiber, born July 7, 1941, passed away on August 11, 2020. Shirley retired from South-Western City Schools, where she taught for many years. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband John Kleiber, her parents Grace and Bus McCaffrey and her grandson Jon Thompson. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Colleen Gillespie; son, Daniel Cuckler {Dianna}; and step daughters, Terry Thompson and Kathy Kleiber; grandchildren, Brittany Croom-Bassett {Chris}, Stephanie Gillespie {Steven Bullock}, Emily Hall {Bruce Burkhardt}, Elizabeth Cuckler, Daniel Cuckler III and Joey Keller; and 8 great grandchildren. Shirley was involved with the choir at the First Presbyterian Church in Grove City, as well as the Presbyterian Women's Group. Friends may visit on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11am until time of memorial service at 12pm at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com