Shirley L. King passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Shirley was born March 30, 1930 in Marysville, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne E. King, son-in-law, Thomas R. Taylor, grandson, Chad Taylor and great granddaughter Leanna Taylor. Shirley is survived by her daughters Suzanne Minnich (John) and Debbie Mowrey (Craig). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tom Taylor, Cara Mowrey, Brandon Mowrey (Allison) and great grandchildren, Jayden, Brayden, Kaylee, and Chad Taylor, Charlotte Mowrey and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at First and Main, Lewis Center, OH and Capital City Hospice. You treated mom like family and it was very much appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231 in Shirley's memory. In light of the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Details will be printed in the Dispatch when we are able to have it safely. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

