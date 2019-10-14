|
|
Linser, Shirley
1935 - 2019
Shirley M. Linser, age 84, passed away on October 12, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1935. Survived by 4 children, Karen Lyons, Arlene Beatty, Lorraine (Mark) Carpenter, Edward Linser Jr. (Jackie Santo); 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and many extended family, friends and neighbors. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Mount Carmel Grove City. Shirley loved and cared for all of God's creatures. Through her life she was dedicated to helping other, volunteering and very active in her church. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 2364 W. Mound St, Columbus, Ohio 43204, at 10:30a.m. Thursday, October 17, Fr. Brett Garland celebrant. Interment Mifflin Cemetery, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or to Colony Cats, 2740 Festival Ln, Dublin, Oh 43017.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019