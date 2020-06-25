Shirley Little

Little, Shirley1936 - 2020Shirley Little, age 84, passed away June 16, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-3PM on Monday, June 29, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. We encourage you to utilize Shirley's memorial celebration wall to view her video tribute, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family.