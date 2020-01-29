Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Alkire Road Church of Christ
2779 Alkire Road
Grove City, OH
Shirley Long Obituary
Long, Shirley
1935 - 2020
Shirley Long, age 84, of Grove City, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born in London, England to the late Edward and Sadie Newsom. Shirley was a retail manager and retired from Milner Shoe Company. She was a faithful member of Alkire Road Church of Christ. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, George Long; her children, Carol (Mark) Bryant, Brian (Kathy) Long, Sharon (James) Paat, David (Marcia) Long and Bob (Kelly) Long, and; 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Friends may visit on Sunday from 1-4 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. Funeral service will be held on Monday 10:30 AM at Alkire Road Church of Christ, 2779 Alkire Road, Grove City, with Mark Bass officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
