Potter, Shirley M.

1952 - 2020

Shirley M. Potter, aged 86, of Columbus, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Manchester, KY, and moved to Columbus, OH in 1952. A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and a private service will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Pastor Michael D. Reeves officiating. Please visit Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Services | Columbus, OH to view Shirley M. Potter's complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service.



