Hindes, Shirley Mae
1933 - 2019
Shirley Mae Hindes, age 86, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 after an extended illness. Shirley was born in Chicago, IL on January 11, 1933 to the late Peter and Dorothy (Hill) Laas. Beloved mother of Thomas Hindes, Donald (Betsey) Hindes, Edward Hindes, MaryLou (Bruce) Jacklin, Margie Brickner and Joseph (Julianne) Hindes. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Robert (Maggie) Laas, Jean (Robert) Depisa and Ronald (Nancy) Laas. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Jeanne and three grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10AM-12Noon at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH, where her funeral service will be held at 12Noon with Mr. Ron Klock officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in Shirley's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019