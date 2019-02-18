Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hindes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Hindes


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Mae Hindes Obituary
Hindes, Shirley Mae
1933 - 2019
Shirley Mae Hindes, age 86, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 after an extended illness. Shirley was born in Chicago, IL on January 11, 1933 to the late Peter and Dorothy (Hill) Laas. Beloved mother of Thomas Hindes, Donald (Betsey) Hindes, Edward Hindes, MaryLou (Bruce) Jacklin, Margie Brickner and Joseph (Julianne) Hindes. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Robert (Maggie) Laas, Jean (Robert) Depisa and Ronald (Nancy) Laas. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter Jeanne and three grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10AM-12Noon at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH, where her funeral service will be held at 12Noon with Mr. Ron Klock officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in Shirley's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.