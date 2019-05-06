Maney, Shirley

1933 - 2019

Shirley Teresa Maney, passed away March 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Shirley was born in 1933 in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Mabel and Oscar Kuhn. Oscar was a WWI veteran, and Shirley's older brothers, Arley and Wesley were WWII veterans. Shirley married Thomas Maney and together they lived in Wisconsin, Kansas, New Jersey, and Ohio, and traveled the world with their close friends Barbara and John West. Shirley's best friend was Arline Massie who lived across the street in Wayne, NJ. Together Tom and Shirley ran Franklin Disposables and employed over 200 people. She is survived by her five children, Thomas Jr., Susan, Barbara, Cindy, Daniel; and her grandchildren, Patrick, Flannery, Catherine, Tommy; and her black lab, Addie. Shirley is greatly missed by those that loved her and will be remembered with warm memories, especially on Christmas. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019