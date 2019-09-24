|
|
Marquardt, Shirley
1936 - 2019
Shirley Marquardt, age 83, of Westerville, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Parkside Village. She was born on May 6, 1936 in New Auburn, WI. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ronald Marquardt; children, Roxanne Sullivan, Randy (Cristi) Marquardt, Rena (Steve) Wellman, Rhonda Cowgill and Rory (Lisa) Marquardt; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by 1 grandson, 6 sisters, brother and son-in-law. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 4pm with Pastor David Redding officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019