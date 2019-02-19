|
|
McCaffrey, Shirley
Shirley Nolan McCaffrey, passed peacefully at her home in Dublin on February 8, 2019. Born August 26, 1930 in Columbus daughter of the late Jessie Florence (Shay) and James Edward Nolan, Sr. She graduated St. Mary of The Springs with a BS in Home Economics. A "Betty Newton" for the Ohio Fuel Company later known as Columbia Gas where she became Home Service Director. She wrote and appeared in many articles published in the Columbus Dispatch. During this time she met her future husband Lt. William F. McCaffrey, USAF. Shirley was a lifelong member of Brookside Country Club where she was an avid golf and tennis player winning the Greater Columbus Tennis Assoc. Championship in 1984. She is preceded in death by her husband William F. McCaffrey and siblings Marilyn "Bobby" (John) Moro and James (Mary) Nolan, Jr. Survived by her children, Lynn McCaffrey (Jamison Yanni) and James (Linda) McCaffrey; granddaughters, Jessica Layne, Kathryn Elle McCaffrey; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Shirley will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother and especially grandmother. A Memorial Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, 7179 Avery Rd., where friends may call after 11 a.m. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolence. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in her memory to the Dementia Spotlight Foundation, www.dementiaspotlightfoundation.org.
