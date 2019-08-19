Home

Shirley McClain Obituary
McClain, Shirley
Shirley L. McClain, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born November 14, 1934 in Upper Sandusky to the late Walter and Frances (Smith) Turney, Sr. She married on September 13, 1956, the love of her life Thomas F. McClain, to whom she was married to for 43 years, and he passed away on January 23, 1998. Shirley is survived by two sons, Jeff (Barb) McClain of Upper Sandusky, and Brian (Renée) McClain of Upper Arlington. Bringing joy to her life were her grandchildren, Riordan (Sarah) McClain, Mallory (Chad) Guined, Mackenzie (Matt) Wysong, Colin McClain and Mark (fiancé, Sarah Jenney) McClain; and 8 wonderful great-grandchildren, Norah, Harlow, Hudson and Hayes McClain and Makaria, Fiona, Arwen and Vienna Guined. She is also survived by 3 siblings, Walter (Mary Gregory) Turney, Jr. of Upper Sandusky, Helen Jo Smalley of Upper Sandusky, and Louise (Max) Walters of Marion. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother Robert Turney. Shirley graduated in 1952 from Harpster High School and graduated from nursing school at St. Rita's in Lima, Ohio. She had a nursing career as an RN that spanned over 55 years, all caring for patients in Upper Sandusky. She has been a member of the Emanuel United Church of Christ for over 60 years and active in the Women's Guild as well as playing the piano for services for many years. Shirley was loved deeply by her family and was always their biggest fan, supporting all three generations efforts, whether athletic, musical or academic. Funeral services for Shirley McClain will be held at 10am Friday, August 23, 2019 with Rev. Jay Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitations will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7pm at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Ministries, Emmanuel UCC or a ministry of your choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
