Miller, Shirley

1936 - 2020

Shirley Miller age 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Family will receive friends for Rosary and Reflections of Memories Thursday June 11, 5-7pm at CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 1111 E. STEWART AVE COLUMBUS where the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Friday June 12, 2020. Fr. Vince Nguyen and Fr. Rod Damico, Celebrants. Interment at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. 614-444-1185.



