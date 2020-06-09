Shirley Miller
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Shirley
1936 - 2020
Shirley Miller age 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Family will receive friends for Rosary and Reflections of Memories Thursday June 11, 5-7pm at CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH 1111 E. STEWART AVE COLUMBUS where the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Friday June 12, 2020. Fr. Vince Nguyen and Fr. Rod Damico, Celebrants. Interment at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. 614-444-1185.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Rosary
05:00 - 07:00 PM
CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved