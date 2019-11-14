Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
LaRue Cemetery
LaRue, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mitchell


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Shirley
1940 - 2019
Shirley Ann Mitchell, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2019. She was born in McDowell, KY on August 23, 1940. She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father Myredia and David Armstrong, father Clarance England, brother Roger England, aunts Magdalene Little and Myrtle Newsome. Surviving family includes, sons, Mike and Steve (Tanya) Mitchell; cousin, Donna Little; siblings, Ronnie, Rodney(BB), Jenny, Ann, Cindy, Brenda, Jackie, Pam, Jeff; as well as three grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and many cousins. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home SW, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, with a service immediately following. Burial will follow on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11am at LaRue Cemetery, LaRue, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -