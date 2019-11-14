|
|
Mitchell, Shirley
1940 - 2019
Shirley Ann Mitchell, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2019. She was born in McDowell, KY on August 23, 1940. She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father Myredia and David Armstrong, father Clarance England, brother Roger England, aunts Magdalene Little and Myrtle Newsome. Surviving family includes, sons, Mike and Steve (Tanya) Mitchell; cousin, Donna Little; siblings, Ronnie, Rodney(BB), Jenny, Ann, Cindy, Brenda, Jackie, Pam, Jeff; as well as three grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and many cousins. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home SW, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, with a service immediately following. Burial will follow on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11am at LaRue Cemetery, LaRue, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019