Moore, Shirley
1950 - 2019
Pastor Shirley Jean Moore, age 69, was called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, on November 12, 2019. She was the assistant pastor for over 7 years before becoming the Head Pastor in 2004 of The New Covenant House of God Church for over 17 years. She also attended New Inspiration Church of God in Christ as a second church home. Pastor Moore was a graduate of Columbus Paraprofessional Institute of Technology. She also attended Columbus State Community College. She served on several community boards and was always willing to volunteer to help others in need. She is preceded in death by her parents R. C. Foster and Leola B Graham, brother Arthur Foster, and son Troy Foster. She leaves to cherish in her memory her daughter, Josette Frye; son, Earnest Moore; granddaughter, Markia Frye; grandsons, Marshawn Frye and Trey Moore; and good friends, Sister Vicky Williams and Sister Iris Kelly; and a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life 2pm Friday, December 6, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long Street, where the family will receive friends from 1pm until start of service. Visit Pastor Moore's online tribute wall @www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019