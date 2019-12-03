Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Moore


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Moore Obituary
Moore, Shirley
1950 - 2019
Pastor Shirley Jean Moore, age 69, was called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, on November 12, 2019. She was the assistant pastor for over 7 years before becoming the Head Pastor in 2004 of The New Covenant House of God Church for over 17 years. She also attended New Inspiration Church of God in Christ as a second church home. Pastor Moore was a graduate of Columbus Paraprofessional Institute of Technology. She also attended Columbus State Community College. She served on several community boards and was always willing to volunteer to help others in need. She is preceded in death by her parents R. C. Foster and Leola B Graham, brother Arthur Foster, and son Troy Foster. She leaves to cherish in her memory her daughter, Josette Frye; son, Earnest Moore; granddaughter, Markia Frye; grandsons, Marshawn Frye and Trey Moore; and good friends, Sister Vicky Williams and Sister Iris Kelly; and a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life 2pm Friday, December 6, 2019 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long Street, where the family will receive friends from 1pm until start of service. Visit Pastor Moore's online tribute wall @www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -