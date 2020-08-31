Shirley Moreland

Moreland, Shirley
1939 - 2020
Shirley G. Moreland, age 81, of New Albany, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. Born March 24, 1939 in Columbus to the late Robert and Ella (Francis) West, she was a 1957 graduate of West Jefferson High School. She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick E. Moreland, Sr., sisters Geneva Bidwell, Marilyn Fox, Virginia Miller, and Roberta West and brothers-in-law Marvin Bennett, David Miller, and Donald Bidwell. She is survived by nieces, Sharon (Fred) Hall, Carolyn (Dan) Fox; nephews, Robert Bennett and Hal Bennett; step-children, Terri (Scott) Thompson, Kimberly (Tom) Beverly, Patrick (Cheryl) Moreland, Michael (Jennifer) Moreland; 11 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Calvin Fox. Friends may visit 2-4pm Sunday, Sept. 6 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester. A graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, Sept. 12 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate conducted by Pastor Matthew Cox. Friends who wish may contribute to their favorite charity in Shirley's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com