Owes, Shirley

1967 - 2020

Shirley D. Owes, age 53, was called home on September 13, 2020. Life Celebration 12PM and visitation 11AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Greater Glory Ministries, 487 N. Champion Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463).



