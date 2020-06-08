Shirley Powell
Shirley Jean (Weatherington) Barr Powell, 84, of Canal Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1935 to the late Ralph and Helen (Babbert) Weatherington. On August 22, 1953 Shirley married John C. Barr who passed away on October 5, 1974. In 1992 she married Colmer Powell who passed away in 2006. Shirley retired from Pickerington Public Library. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Thomas) Kose, Sherry (Bruce) Smith, John (Molly) Barr, Robin (Michael) Prindle, Jeri (Phil) Kourim, Kelly (Doug) Porter, Judy (James) Bender, Patricia (Barry) Palmer, Abby (Tim) Scheetz, and Christina (John) Jacobs; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husbands, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Weatherington; and granddaughter, Angela Barr. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Central Ohio's COVID-19 Community Response Fund at liveunitedcentralohio.org/responsefund/ To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com

