Reid, Shirley
1937 - 2020
Shirley D. Reid, age 82. Sunrise December 28, 1937 and Sunset May 12, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The REID Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 18, 2020.