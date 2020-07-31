Shirley Richards

Richards, Shirley

Shirley Louise Richards, born in Lisbon, OH on 8/24/36 to the late Charles and Thelma HIll, passed away on 7/29/20. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jim Richards. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Lynne Richards (Ken Cramer), Susan Efaw (Ed), Cindy Richards (Greg Moore); 6 grandchildren, Stephanie Ussery, Andy Richards (Jackie), Letisha Farley, Katy Lasher (Ben), Bethany Efaw, Nicholas Cramer; and 11 great grandchildren. She lived her life devoted to caring for others as a wife, mother and nurse. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Middleton Senior Living for their excellent care and compassion. A private service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store