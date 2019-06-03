|
|
Robbins, Shirley
1930 - 2019
Shirley Ann (Sultz) Robbins, age 89, of Worthington, formerly of Fremont, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care in Dublin, Ohio. Born on March 8, 1930 in Fremont, Ohio, she was the eldest of three daughters (Shirley, Judy, and Vicki) born to John Floyd and Neva (Jones) Sultz. Preceded in death by her husband Lee Warren Robbins, her sister Judy (Sultz) Hetrick and grandson Jason Williams. She graduated from Fremont Ross High School and married Lee Warren Robbins from Clyde, Ohio in 1952. She worked at Erie Army Depot and Heinz and left the workforce to raise her three children (Warren, Kimberly, and Robert). When her children were older, she worked at Worthington Foods, and later worked and retired from Anheuser-Busch. Shirley was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an incredibly warm and caring person who never knew a stranger. She was renowned for leading sing alongs and feeding crowds. Her home was open to all, and she never had a cross word to say about anyone or anything. Wherever Shirley has been, there is a beautiful trail of memories. She is survived by her children, Warren (Charlene) Robbins, Kimberly (Steve) Young, and Robert (Susan) Robbins; grandchildren, Drs. Barton (Karah) Robbins, Courtney (Ben) Rosensweet, Thomas, Patrick (Tiffany), Angela Young, Justin (Elizabeth) Kendall, and Corrie Robbins; great-grandchildren, Connor, Blake, and Everson Rosensweet, Alexis and Aliyah Young, Audrey Young (Brandon Wolf), and Olive Robbins; and her youngest sibling, Viki (Sultz) Weickert of Fremont, Ohio. Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kingwood Memorial Park Chapel on 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband, Lee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation or Brookdale Hospice. A special thank you to the Brookdale Memory Care Unit staff and Brookdale Hospice staff whose excellent care made life comfortable for Shirley.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019