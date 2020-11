Robson, Shirley1931 - 2020Shirley Robson (Reeves), age 89, of Westerville, died Monday, November 16, 2020 in Lewis Center, OH. A private ceremony was held for immediate family. Plans are being made for a celebration of life to be held around her birthday next year in May. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to be made to The Church of the Master United Methodist. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com