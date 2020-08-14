Schatz-Mouser, Shirley
Shirley Lucile Schatz-Mouser entered into Jesus' loving arms August 12, 2020. Shirley was born in Hilliard, Ohio on October 6, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents Eldon and Anna Lucile (Pendleton) Schatz, brothers and sisters-in-law George and Juanita Mae Schatz, Walter and Martha Schatz, daughter Bonnie Sue Fulk and husband of 39 years Paul Mouser. Shirley is survived by daughters, Donna (Clay) Filson, Darlene (Jim) Becker; step-daughter, Marla (Roger) Jeffers; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; sister-like cousin, Sherry (Tom) Yost; and special companion, Alvin Rings. A special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice nurse, Lisa Best along with Drs. Bob Lewe and Christina Hudak (JK) of the Kobacker House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 OR the Alzheimer's Association
– Central Ohio Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI 48033. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service, officiated by Pastor Jerry Poff, will be held at Wesley Chapel. Visit www.rldgh.com
to offer condolences or a special memory. Shirley's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 E. High St., London.