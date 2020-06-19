Shipston, Shirley
1923 - 2020
Shirley M. Shipston, 97, passed away on June 16, 2020. She was born in Whitehouse, NJ on March 19, 1923 to Otis and Bertha (Swinglehurst) Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Doris Kearse and her husband G. Carl Shipston. She leaves behind her son, Richard A Shipston; and daughter, Judy (Joe) Keener; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. No Public services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. For more Information go to Schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.