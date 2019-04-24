Skal, Shirley

1934 - 2019

Shirley Skal, 84, of Columbus, passed away on April 23, 2019 at her home. Born October 27, 1934 to the late Fern and Louise (Koetz) Dornsife, she was also preceded in death by her brother Jerry Dornsife and her husband Leo Paul Skal, in 2003. Shirley is survived by children, Tom (fiancée, Renee Navarre) Skal, Brenda (Rick) Deeds-Molden, Michael Skal, and Susie (Dan) Laffey; grandchildren, Joshua Deeds, Kelly (Zac) Charles, Ashley (Jason) Bond, Kaylan (Chris) Thompson, and Alex, Emily, and Luke Laffey; great grandchildren, Jessell Baker, Colton and Audriana Thompson, and Briley, Camden, Lincoln, and Adam Charles; sister Nancy Kensler; nieces, Cheri Bush and Lori Penner; as well as numerous other family and friends. Shirley was a babysitter for over 60 years, enjoyed arts and crafts, going to the movies and country music concerts, reading, gardening, and the cottage at Buckeye Lake. Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-8PM and again Saturday from 11AM-12PM. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 12PM with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary