Shirley T. Roquemore
Shirley T. Roquemore, age 82, transitioned on June 25, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10a.m. until time of service at 11a.m. at Refuge Missionary Baptist Church, 400 N. 20th Street, Columbus, OH 43203. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
