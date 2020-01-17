|
|
Wallington, Shirley
1940 - 2020
Shirley A. Wallington, age 80. Sunrise January 11, 1940 and Sunset January 13, 2020. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Springhill Baptist Church, 2000 E 17th Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WALLINGTON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020