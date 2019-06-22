The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
584 W. Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Shirley Wallis Obituary
Wallis, Shirley
1943 - 2019
Shirley A. Wallis, age 76, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4:30-7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019
