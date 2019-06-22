|
|
Wallis, Shirley
1943 - 2019
Shirley A. Wallis, age 76, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4:30-7:30 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
For extended obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019